Jefferies Group LLC Sells 129,854 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,854 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,853 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,103,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $7.12 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

STAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

