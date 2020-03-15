Jefferies Group LLC Raises Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 246,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.