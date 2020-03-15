Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 93,359 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 125.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,359 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,353,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 284,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,237,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,845 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

