Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 48.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of HRC opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

