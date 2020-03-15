Jefferies Group LLC Increases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 196.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

