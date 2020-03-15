Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 464.3% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

ELAN stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

