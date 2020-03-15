Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 770,309 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 671,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after acquiring an additional 607,720 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 402,052 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

