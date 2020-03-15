Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 401.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:BHE opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.58 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

