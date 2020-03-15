Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,811,293 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

TER stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

