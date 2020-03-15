Jefferies Group LLC Grows Stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navient by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Navient by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Navient stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

