Jefferies Group LLC Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 311.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

