Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,922 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NYSE SPR opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

