Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

