Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crispr Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $987,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $758,000. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.74. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

