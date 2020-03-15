Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BCE by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 386,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,989,000 after acquiring an additional 272,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 233,697 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 300,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

BCE stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

