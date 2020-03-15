Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 380,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 657,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of RF opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

