Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 264.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NEWR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

