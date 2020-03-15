Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $235.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.46. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.20.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.