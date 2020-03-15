Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 50,882 British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.54 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

