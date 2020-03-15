Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amc Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

