Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 9,033 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of KB Home by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

