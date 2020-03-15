Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 83,106 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,106 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ING Groep by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ING Groep by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ING Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

