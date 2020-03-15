Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 40,005 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 502.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

