Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 30,100 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $12.90 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

