Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 13,971 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 665.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,081,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,057,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,229,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,100. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $78.38 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

