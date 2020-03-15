Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for salesforce.com in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the CRM provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.45.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.17. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $135.32 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 738.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,415 shares of company stock worth $79,705,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

