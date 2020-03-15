J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.