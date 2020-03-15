J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 921 ($12.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.92. The firm has a market cap of $964.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

