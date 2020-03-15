J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. J Alexanders comprises about 2.3% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned approximately 3.61% of J Alexanders worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J Alexanders during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of J Alexanders stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.79. J Alexanders Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $63.44 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.13%. Analysts predict that J Alexanders Holdings Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

