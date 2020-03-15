iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $191.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $175.49 and a 1-year high of $222.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.31.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

