iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $114.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.