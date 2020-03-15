iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

