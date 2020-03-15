iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,923,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $171.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $153.61 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

