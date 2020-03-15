iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,654,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,287,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $160.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.01 and a 1-year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

