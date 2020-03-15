iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 73,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock opened at $210.68 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.53.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

