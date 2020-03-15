iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,598,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,451,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,383,000.

IBB opened at $103.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $123.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $112.78.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

