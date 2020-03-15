iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AAXJ) Trading Up 6.3%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AAXJ)’s share price were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.67 and last traded at $62.52, approximately 2,631,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,694,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

