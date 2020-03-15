iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Trading 6.6% Higher

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $37.90, 1,883,763 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,871,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32.

