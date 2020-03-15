Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) & Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:ZOM) Financial Comparison

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A -23,993.13% -302.43% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 5.02% -46.52% 23.09%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.80%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A N/A -$19.78 million ($0.19) -0.84 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $428.41 million 3.76 $21.50 million $0.55 18.51

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN). Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs. It is also developing ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies; ZM-006, a transdermal gel formulation of methimazole targeting hyperthyroidism in cats; and ZM-011, a transdermal gel formulation of fluoxetine for the treatment of feline behavioral disorders, such as inappropriate urination. The company has a collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and with Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and commercialization of novel pathogen detection system. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD. The company pipeline products also include olinciguat, an oral and once-daily vascular sGC stimulator, which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of patients suffering from sickle cell diseases; praliciguat, an oral, once daily systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of heart failure and for diabetic nephropathy; IW 6463, a central nervous system penetrant oral sGC stimulator in clinical development for serious neurodegenerative diseases; and two organ targeted programs for the treatment of liver and lung. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other gastrointestinal (GI) conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Japan, as well as a license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

