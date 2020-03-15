Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ISTR. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. Investar has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investar will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $38,922.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $794,014.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $319,331 over the last three months. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 172,796 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Investar by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,400,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

