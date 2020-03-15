Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.66% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

RWJ opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $68.90.

