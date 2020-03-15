Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

BKLN opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

