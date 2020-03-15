Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.74.

Intuit stock opened at $261.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.49. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.