INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IKTSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

