Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Raised to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) to a sector performer rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,031 ($66.18).

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 3,351 ($44.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,558.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,840.98. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,770 ($49.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

