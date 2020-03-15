Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Sells $86,041.33 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 21,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $86,041.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $91,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nancy Lyskawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 9,705 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $40,566.90.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.21 million and a P/E ratio of 33.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Rimini Street Inc has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Roth Capital cut shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.