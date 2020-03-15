InMode (INMD) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is one of 51 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare InMode to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 39.10% 52.38% 41.08% InMode Competitors -224.10% -74.87% -10.74%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InMode and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 InMode Competitors 330 866 1529 80 2.48

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 129.81%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 44.13%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million $61.15 million 12.31 InMode Competitors $1.12 billion $126.65 million 12.28

InMode’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than InMode. InMode is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

InMode beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

