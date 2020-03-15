Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

