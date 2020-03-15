InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.