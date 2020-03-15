Independent Research Reiterates €88.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SY1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.19 ($103.71).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €80.06 ($93.09) on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.24.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

